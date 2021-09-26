State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,293 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.