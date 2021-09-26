State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $780.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

