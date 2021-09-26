State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $111.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

