Stephens Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $265.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $365.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $154.50 on Thursday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $150.29 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

