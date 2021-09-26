stETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00101427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.94 or 1.00217540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.76 or 0.06929276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00752344 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

