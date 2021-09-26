Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

