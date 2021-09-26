Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

ERF stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

