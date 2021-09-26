Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 118,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,321,423 shares.The stock last traded at $41.45 and had previously closed at $41.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

