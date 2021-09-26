Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

