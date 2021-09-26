Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

