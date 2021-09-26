Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,807 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

