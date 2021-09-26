Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 95,455 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.