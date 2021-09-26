Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 782,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

