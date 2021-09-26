Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trex by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.