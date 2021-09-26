Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

