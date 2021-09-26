Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

