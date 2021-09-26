Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$24.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

