Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.06.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.64. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$21.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

