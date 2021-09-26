Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Trimmed by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 437,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,738. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

