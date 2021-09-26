Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $55,516.07 and $46.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.