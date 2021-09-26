Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

