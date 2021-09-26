Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 319,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,630,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $18,265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $878.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMR. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

