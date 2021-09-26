Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,369 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

