Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 56,900 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

