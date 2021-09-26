Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.