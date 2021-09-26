S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SANW opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

SANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

