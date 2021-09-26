Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $10,604.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00127116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

