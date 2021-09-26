Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $447,647.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $447,647.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,793,555 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

