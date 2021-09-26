Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of German American Bancorp worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.80 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

