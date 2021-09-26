Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

