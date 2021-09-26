Swiss National Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

