Swiss National Bank Has $2.20 Million Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 1,725,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after buying an additional 1,545,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 96.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 969,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.