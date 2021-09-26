Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

