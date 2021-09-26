Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

