Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Denny’s worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after buying an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,527,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.50 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

