Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.29. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

