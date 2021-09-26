Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 800,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

