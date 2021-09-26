Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

