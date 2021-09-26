Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.