T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.22. 548,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,537. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $122.62 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

