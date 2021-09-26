Tacita Capital Inc Buys 3,848 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 3,195,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,742. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

