Tacita Capital Inc Buys 9,620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,557,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $75.67. 2,494,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

