Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 1,319,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

