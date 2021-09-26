Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $45,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,694.83. 218,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,717. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,603.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,499.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.