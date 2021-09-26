Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 485 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

