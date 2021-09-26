TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 650.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. 1,769,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,471. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

