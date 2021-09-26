TD Securities Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$130.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.55.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$105.87 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$96.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

