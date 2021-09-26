TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,579 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.32% of TEGNA worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.