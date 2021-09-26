TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

