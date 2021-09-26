TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Volume Hits $238,859.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and $238,859.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,126.34 or 1.00024934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.40 or 0.06725264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00754299 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

